Game Time for World Cup Fans
Mexico fans celebrate the victory of their team over Germany on Moscow’s Nikolskaya Street.
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
Brazil fans go all-out in the stadium during the match Brazil vs Switzerland on Rostov-on-Don.
Darren Staples / Reuters
Russia's fans celebrate victory of their team after the match Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Anton Vaganov / Reuters
A supporter of the Colombian national soccer team cheers during a gathering on the first day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in central Moscow.
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
The match between Portugal and Spain is broadcast against Moscow’s blue sky in the Fan Zone of the 2018 World Cup.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
Tunisia's fans cheer on their team at a Fan Fest zone in Volgograd.
Gleb Garanich / Reuters
Croatian fans are decked out in their country’s colors inside a stadium in Kaliningrad ahead of the match between Croatia and Nigeria.
Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
An Argentine fan yells before a match in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.
Albert Gea / Reuters
Peru fan inside the stadium Mordovia Arena before the match Peru vs Denmark in Saransk
Max Rossi / Reuters
Supporters of Iceland are seen inside a metro coach before the match
Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters
There was yelling, there was laughter, there were tears. It was pure emotion for football fans as they watched their home teams play in the first few games of the World Cup in Russia.
