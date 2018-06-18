Game Time for World Cup Fans

Mexico fans celebrate the victory of their team over Germany on Moscow’s Nikolskaya Street. Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

Brazil fans go all-out in the stadium during the match Brazil vs Switzerland on Rostov-on-Don. Darren Staples / Reuters

Russia's fans celebrate victory of their team after the match Russia vs Saudi Arabia Anton Vaganov / Reuters

A supporter of the Colombian national soccer team cheers during a gathering on the first day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in central Moscow. Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

The match between Portugal and Spain is broadcast against Moscow’s blue sky in the Fan Zone of the 2018 World Cup. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Tunisia's fans cheer on their team at a Fan Fest zone in Volgograd. Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Croatian fans are decked out in their country’s colors inside a stadium in Kaliningrad ahead of the match between Croatia and Nigeria. Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

An Argentine fan yells before a match in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. Albert Gea / Reuters

Peru fan inside the stadium Mordovia Arena before the match Peru vs Denmark in Saransk Max Rossi / Reuters