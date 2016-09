Russia's candidates for the State Duma are trying to attract voters with eye-catching billboards and slogans ahead of the parliamentary elections on Sunday, Sept. 18.



United Russia’s is expected to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections, benefiting from apathetic voters and a lineup of celebrity candidates.



After the large-scale protests that followed the 2011 elections, steps have been taken to ensure the upcoming elections are seen as more legitimate and transparent. The Kremlin has appointed a new chief of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, a former human rights commissioner with a solid reputation even among many Kremlin critics.