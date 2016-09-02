Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
38 seconds ago Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison
46 seconds ago A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death
2 hours ago Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary
Moscow
Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away
Moscow
IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut
Moscow
Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege
Moscow
Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day

Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On

A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a construction boom unleashed on the city by Yuri Luzhkov, Moscow’s former mayor. We thought we could halt the whole thing if only we shouted to the world loudly enough that it was wrong to destroy the city’s architectural heritage.

The idea to found MAPS belongs to a handful of young English people. There was Clementine Cecil, who worked in the Moscow office of The Times, and Kevin O’Flynn and Edmund Harris, two reporters for the Moscow Times. With their help, we established ties to more established organizations, like SAVE Europe’s Heritage and the World Monuments Fund. The latter introduced us to Doug Hall, who had never even been to Moscow.

Hall had become famous decades earlier, for radical video art, installations, and performances in the 1970s, and shifted to photography in the 80s. By the time he connected with MAPS, Hall was a professor emeritus at the San Francisco Art Institute. He was known for his cityscapes: large-format panoramas of major cities, capturing all their contradictory commotion and rigidity.

We both had something to offer each other: Hall wanted to capture another city in transition — the changing face of Russia’s capital — and we needed someone to document the rapid disappearance of historic Moscow. When it comes to permits, you can only guess how many administrative fiefdoms, both large and small, make up Moscow. Somehow, though, we got permission to film almost every building on our list, and in August 2006 Doug Hall landed in Moscow to begin his work.

The project took our crew to some interesting places, to say the least. We went deep underground to film subway cars as they parked for the night. We climbed the Christ the Savior Cathedral and the towers of the Stalin skyscrapers, roamed the maze of Moscow’s courtyards, and wandered through vast residential areas, searching for the mood that would yield the perfect photograph.

Wherever we went, Doug and his large, old-fashioned camera and tripod drew looks from passersby. It was Doug’s point of view, though, that interested us: his perspective was unique and honed from studying dozens of world cities. What he chose to film was alternatingly unexpected and deliberately iconic.

The Yeltsin Fund made it possible for Doug Hall to work in Moscow for an entire month. When he was finished, Hall flew back to San Francisco with suitcases full of exposed plates and he spent the next few months sorting and retouching the slides. We hoped to stage exhibitions in Moscow, London, and New York, and had plans to publish a photo album with captions in Russian, English, and German. The book would have included a forward by philosopher and Moscow aficionado Karl Schlögel.

In the end, however, we could only afford the album’s layout. We had no luck finding more sponsors, and the entire project was shelved in 2008, when the financial crisis hit. The project was only ever displayed once in public, over a single holiday weekend in 2009, on Pokrovsky Bulvar in Moscow.

It’s been ten years since Hall’s visit, and nobody in the original crew still lives in Moscow. Even Luzhkov has gone, making way for Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who continues the destruction of Moscow’s architectural treasures. Almost every building that Doug Hall photographed has changed since 2006: some were carefully restored, others were radically reconstructed, and several were smashed to the ground.

Ten years ago, we wanted to call the book “Moscow: Metamorphosis,” and the city has indeed changed vastly since then.

An exhibition of Doug Hall’s work will open this month at the Benrubi Gallery in New York. That project, “Letters in the Dark,” is based on correspondence between Franz Kafka and his translator, Milena Jesenská. The exhibition includes two videos depicting fragments of their letters, along with photos of buildings, doors, gardens, and rooms — including places where Kafka actually lived, as well as random places added to create a surrealistic impression of pre-war Prague. Hall recorded some of those images in Moscow.

Marina Khrustaleva is the co-founder of the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society and the coordinator of the Arkhnadzor advocacy group.

Heirless in Tashkent

50 minutes ago

Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure of a long-standing leader can result in regime consolidation, but a struggle for ...

38 seconds ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

47 seconds ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

2 hours ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

2 hours ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe

5 hours ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

7 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away

Of 17 Victims, 14 Were from Kyrgyzstan. Authorities Add Print House Owner and Engineer to Wanted List.

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

38 seconds ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

47 seconds ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

2 hours ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary

38 seconds ago

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

47 seconds ago

A Death Foretold: World Made to Wait for Confirmation of Karimov's Death

2 hours ago

Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary
5 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
5 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

Print edition — yesterday

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

5 hours ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

5 hours ago

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS ...

5 hours ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

5 hours ago

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS is at the heart of “A Beautiful Planet,” an IMAX ...

5 hours ago

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

5 hours ago

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS is at the heart of “A Beautiful Planet,” an IMAX film released last week ...

8 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

see more

8 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more ...

8 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of ...

8 hours ago

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

New issue — yesterday

September 01

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association
Knowledge and Flowers: Russia’s Back to School Day
1 day, 3 hours ago
This morning, millions of children in Russia have donned their school uniforms to mark the start of a new school year. While yawns and groans ...

2 hours ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe

5 hours ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

7 hours ago

WADA Suffers Daily Harassment From Russian Hackers – Director General Niggli

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry ...

8 hours ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party is right about one thing: With more than two decades at the helm of the first registered post-Soviet opposition party, Zhirinovsky is an institution of Russian political life.

8 hours ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party is right about one thing: With more than two decades at the helm of the first registered post-Soviet opposition party, Zhirinovsky is an institution of Russian political life.

8 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'
While the Uzbek government said Friday that President Islam Karimov is in a “critical” condition, the Reuters news ...

1 day ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
A recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and a group of Eton schoolboys was organized thanks to ...

8 hours ago

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'
While the Uzbek government said Friday that President Islam Karimov is in a “critical” condition, the Reuters news ...

1 day ago

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
A recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and a group of Eton schoolboys was organized thanks to ...

2 hours ago

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
Russia's energy giant Gazprom has announced plans to expand its profile in Asia. This strategy comes at a ...

5 hours ago

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
The head of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry for the Primorye Region has drowned while saving people from a ...
1 day ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 day ago

Every December Russian linguists vote on their favorite word of the year — one that sums up the previous 12 months. This ...

1 day ago

Russian Police Arrest Mothers, Widows and Journalists Attending Beslan Memorial Event

1 day ago

Russian Kills 10 Year-Old With Hammer Over 'Stolen Vegetables'

1 day ago

Ukraine Hands Production of Its Giant 'Dream' Plane to China

1 day ago

Russia to Found It's Own Human Rights Group for Post-Soviet Bloc

2 days ago

Russia's Paralympians Lose Appeal in Swiss Federal Court

2 days ago

Three Russian 2008 Medal Winners Found Guilty of Doping
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
21 hours ago
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
21 hours ago
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a ...
Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
8 hours ago
Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different ...

Most Read

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+