In Photos: Dogs Hit the Runway in Moscow's First Costume Show
"Prettier than you and I know it."
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Puppies can cosplay, too.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Love at first sniff.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Nothing can hold him back!
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
A bit of rain can't stop a paramedic on the move.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
A spring delight on a rainy autumn day.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
This puppy is so over it.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
The city can sleep safe tonight.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
"Prettier than you and I know it."
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
Puppies can cosplay, too.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Love at first sniff.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Nothing can hold him back!
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
A bit of rain can't stop a paramedic on the move.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
A spring delight on a rainy autumn day.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
This puppy is so over it.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
The city can sleep safe tonight.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
From Superman costumes to high fashion outfits, canines large and small, scruffy and slick, strutted their stuff at Moscow's first dog costume show last weekend.
Here are a few of our favorites.
Latest news
News
Sept. 20 2018
News
Sept. 20 2018