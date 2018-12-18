Moscow Lights Up for Christmas 2018, in Photos
Pushkin at his brightest surrounded by gold lights and gates on Tverskaya street.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
A beautiful walk on the way to Red Square.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The Kremlin and its surrounding buildings have become a popular spot for selfies.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
One of two carousels that provide a fun escape near Red Square.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
A girl has fun on her chosen horse.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
If you can't get to the polar bears, Moscow will bring them to you.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
What's a better way to decorate your tree in Russia than with the country's renowned writers and poets?
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Families take to the ice for some central Moscow fun.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Spinning around with your eyes on the Kremlin.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
A walkway of light welcomes all of Moscow's explorers.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
As Russia gets ready for Christmas and New Year's, the capital lights up with stunning displays of lights, color, fun and food. Here's a look around Moscow!
