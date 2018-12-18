News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
City
Dec. 18 2018 - 15:12

Moscow Lights Up for Christmas 2018, in Photos

Pushkin at his brightest surrounded by gold lights and gates on Tverskaya street.
A beautiful walk on the way to Red Square.
The Kremlin and its surrounding buildings have become a popular spot for selfies.
One of two carousels that provide a fun escape near Red Square.
A girl has fun on her chosen horse.
If you can't get to the polar bears, Moscow will bring them to you.
What's a better way to decorate your tree in Russia than with the country's renowned writers and poets?
Families take to the ice for some central Moscow fun.
Spinning around with your eyes on the Kremlin.
A walkway of light welcomes all of Moscow's explorers.
Pushkin at his brightest surrounded by gold lights and gates on Tverskaya street.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
A beautiful walk on the way to Red Square.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
The Kremlin and its surrounding buildings have become a popular spot for selfies.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
One of two carousels that provide a fun escape near Red Square.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
A girl has fun on her chosen horse.
Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency
If you can't get to the polar bears, Moscow will bring them to you.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
What's a better way to decorate your tree in Russia than with the country's renowned writers and poets?
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Families take to the ice for some central Moscow fun.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Spinning around with your eyes on the Kremlin.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
A walkway of light welcomes all of Moscow's explorers.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

As Russia gets ready for Christmas and New Year's, the capital lights up with stunning displays of lights, color, fun and food. Here's a look around Moscow! 



Latest news

Russians Charged Over $27M in Bribes in 2018, Prosecutors Say
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russians Charged Over $27M in Bribes in 2018, Prosecutors Say
Russia Can Easily Make Intermediate Missiles If U.S. Quits Nuclear Treaty, Putin Says
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russia Can Easily Make Intermediate Missiles If U.S. Quits Nuclear Treaty, Putin Says
Russian Teen Sentenced to 10 Years for School Knife Attack
News
Dec. 18 2018
Russian Teen Sentenced to 10 Years for School Knife Attack

Most read

News

'We Don’t Want Protests Like in Paris Here,' Putin Says, Explaining Jailing of Activist

News

New Russian Warplanes and Missiles Beat Expectations in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports

News

How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring

News

Putin's Ratings in 2018, a Sign of Things to Come? An Interview With Alexei Levinson

Sign up for our weekly newsletter