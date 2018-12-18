Moscow Lights Up for Christmas 2018, in Photos

Pushkin at his brightest surrounded by gold lights and gates on Tverskaya street. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

A beautiful walk on the way to Red Square. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin and its surrounding buildings have become a popular spot for selfies. Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

One of two carousels that provide a fun escape near Red Square. Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

A girl has fun on her chosen horse. Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

If you can't get to the polar bears, Moscow will bring them to you. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

What's a better way to decorate your tree in Russia than with the country's renowned writers and poets? Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Families take to the ice for some central Moscow fun. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Spinning around with your eyes on the Kremlin. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency