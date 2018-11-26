A Day and Night Look at Moscow's Iconic Buildings, in Photos
The golden domes of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior stand out during the day as barges and other boats go by.
Dustin Taylor / MT
At night, the cathedral and bridge both light up with various hues of purple as boats donning their own sets of lights whisk by below.
Dustin Taylor / MT
During the day, the Kremlin looms large as the Grand Kremlin Palace extends along the river.
Dustin Taylor / MT
In the evening, the lights of boats and buildings reflect off the river.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The Soviet style of the White House blends in with much of the city during the day.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Later in the day, the lit-up White House dominates the darkness of the night sky.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The walkway to Red Square is often filled with both locals and tourists.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The area comes alive at night as shoppers, tourists and locals explore the square and its surroundings.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Nikolskaya Street presents high-end shops and fashion boutiques during the day.
Dustin Taylor / MT
At night, it introduces a dramatic walkway up to the Kremlin as it turns into a popular nightlife zone.
Dustin Taylor / MT
During the day, the Moscow State University is easy to spot from most points in central Moscow.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Even as fog covers its peak at night, bright lights keep the building prominent on the skyline as cars race by.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Moscow’s iconic buildings transform from detailed architectural wonders by day to illuminated spectacles by night.
Here’s a look at a few of our favorites.
