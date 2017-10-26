News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Chief Kremlin Propagandist Kiselyov on Harvey Weinstein: There’s no Sex in America
5 hours ago Paradise Papers Claim Ties Between Sanctioned Russian Firm and Trump Associate
5 hours ago Polluted Russian City Bans Gas Masks During Putin Visit
News
Chief Kremlin Propagandist Kiselyov on Harvey Weinstein: There’s no Sex in America
News
Paradise Papers Claim Ties Between Sanctioned Russian Firm and Trump Associate
News
Polluted Russian City Bans Gas Masks During Putin Visit
News
News From Russia: What you Missed Over the Weekend
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Costume by Costume: Building an Image of Russia's Past

Photographer Svetlana Makoveyeva's new project "The History of Russia - A Future in the Past" depicts ordinary Russians in clothes from different periods of the country’s history.

Makoveyeva asked participants to talk about their favorite fashion period in Russia’s 1,000 year history.

Some feel more comfortable in the robes of a tsar than a business suit; others enjoy going back to their childhood with swords. All of Makoveyeva’s subjects enjoy imagining how their lives would look if they had lived centuries ago.

Photographer: Svetlana Makoveyeva. These photos can be see on the original website here.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+