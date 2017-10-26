Costume by Costume: Building an Image of Russia's Past

Photographer Svetlana Makoveyeva's new project "The History of Russia - A Future in the Past" depicts ordinary Russians in clothes from different periods of the country’s history.

Makoveyeva asked participants to talk about their favorite fashion period in Russia’s 1,000 year history.

Some feel more comfortable in the robes of a tsar than a business suit; others enjoy going back to their childhood with swords. All of Makoveyeva’s subjects enjoy imagining how their lives would look if they had lived centuries ago.

Photographer: Svetlana Makoveyeva. These photos can be see on the original website here.