Cossacks: From the Persecuted to the Protectors (in Photos)
Easter service at a Cossack church in Novorossiisk.
Alexei and Alexandra Bushev / For MT
Cadet Nikita Shulga, 12, in a prayer room at the Novorossiisk Cossack Cadet Corps.
Alexei and Alexandra Bushev / For MT
A break at a Cossack school.
Alexei and Alexandra Bushev / For MT
Sergei Zagorulko, 54, has a license to work as a mentor of Cossack youth.
Alexei and Alexandra Bushev / For MT
Roman Astakhov, 48, was born on a farm in Russia's southern Kuban region. Roman is the ataman of the Kuban Cossacks farm society.
Alexei and Alexandra Bushev / For MT
Anatoly Sobolev, 77, is a petty officer in the army.
Alexei and Alexandra Bushev / For MT
Valery Barbarosh, 54, born in Horlivka, Donetsk region, holds the rank of a yesaul, chairman of the Belorechensk Cossack Society Court of Honor.
Alexei and Alexandra Bushev / For MT
Vladimir Chinyonov, 60, with his family. His grandfather's family was deported to the Siberian Krasnoyarsk region in the 1920s, but they escaped to Kuban on foot.
Alexei and Alexandra Bushev / For MT
Igor Korolkov, 43, the Belorechensk Cossack Society's deputy ataman in charge of patriotic education and sports.
Alexei and Alexandra Bushev / For MT
A Cossack Dzhigit horseman performing in Taman, Krasnodar region.
Alexei and Alexandra Bushev / For MT
Jan. 24, 1919: One hundred years ago today, the Bolsheviks passed a decree calling for the elimination of the Cossacks in a campaign of "merciless mass terror." The resulting decossackization program led to the execution and suffering of tens of thousands of people.
Today, Cossacks have reclaimed their role as protectors of Russian tradition and have cultivated increasingly close ties with the state and the Orthodox Church.
Here's a look at a Cossack community in southern Russia.
