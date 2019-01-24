Cossacks: From the Persecuted to the Protectors (in Photos)

Igor Korolkov, 43, the Belorechensk Cossack Society's deputy ataman in charge of patriotic education and sports.

Vladimir Chinyonov, 60, with his family. His grandfather's family was deported to the Siberian Krasnoyarsk region in the 1920s, but they escaped to Kuban on foot.

Valery Barbarosh, 54, born in Horlivka, Donetsk region, holds the rank of a yesaul, chairman of the Belorechensk Cossack Society Court of Honor.

Anatoly Sobolev, 77, is a petty officer in the army.

Roman Astakhov, 48, was born on a farm in Russia's southern Kuban region. Roman is the ataman of the Kuban Cossacks farm society.

Sergei Zagorulko, 54, has a license to work as a mentor of Cossack youth.

Cadet Nikita Shulga, 12, in a prayer room at the Novorossiisk Cossack Cadet Corps.

Jan. 24, 1919: One hundred years ago today, the Bolsheviks passed a decree calling for the elimination of the Cossacks in a campaign of "merciless mass terror." The resulting decossackization program led to the execution and suffering of tens of thousands of people.

Today, Cossacks have reclaimed their role as protectors of Russian tradition and have cultivated increasingly close ties with the state and the Orthodox Church.

Here's a look at a Cossack community in southern Russia.