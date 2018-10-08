News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 08 2018 - 15:10

Cosplayers and Gamers Unite at Comic Con Russia 2018, in Photos

Harley Quinn has come to play.
Both players and participants got involved at the event.
Does Spiderman have a twin, or a clever decoy?
Participation goes beyond dressing up and extends to gaming.
Jobs aren’t limited to humans! Puss in Boots mans (well, cats) a store.
The Witcher is here to battle deadly beasts
Aquaman makes a rare trip out of his watery abode.
The colorful charade continues.
It takes courage to get that close.
Not the kinda guy you’d want to mess with.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Dustin Taylor / MT
Dustin Taylor / MT
Dustin Taylor / MT
Dustin Taylor / MT
Dustin Taylor / MT
Dustin Taylor / MT
Dustin Taylor / MT
Dustin Taylor / MT
Dustin Taylor / MT

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of fans and cosplayers descended to attend the Comic Con Russia 2018 festival in Moscow. Everyone from the Witcher to Harley Quinn was in full battle gear. Here are a few of our favorite moments!

