Cosplayers and Gamers Unite at Comic Con Russia 2018, in Photos
Harley Quinn has come to play.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Both players and participants got involved at the event.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Does Spiderman have a twin, or a clever decoy?
Dustin Taylor / MT
Participation goes beyond dressing up and extends to gaming.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Jobs aren’t limited to humans! Puss in Boots mans (well, cats) a store.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The Witcher is here to battle deadly beasts
Dustin Taylor / MT
Aquaman makes a rare trip out of his watery abode.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The colorful charade continues.
Dustin Taylor / MT
It takes courage to get that close.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Not the kinda guy you’d want to mess with.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Over the weekend, tens of thousands of fans and cosplayers descended to attend the Comic Con Russia 2018 festival in Moscow. Everyone from the Witcher to Harley Quinn was in full battle gear. Here are a few of our favorite moments!
