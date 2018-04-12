Cosmonautics Day: Russia's Space Exploration In Photos

The first animal launched into space, Soviet dog Laika’s 1957 mission was to prove that a living being could survive orbit. The stray dog from Moscow died within hours from overheating aboard Sputnik 2, which was never meant to be retrieved. Since Laika’s fatal journey, monuments, films, songs and countless pop culture references have paid tribute to the world’s first spacedog. TASS Archive

Three years later, Belka and Strelka gained a place in history as the first animals to survive space orbit. Accompanied by a rabbit, 42 mice, two rats, flies and several plants, the duo and all their traveling companions made it safely back to earth. Sergei Preobrazhensky, Nikolai Sitnikov / TASS

Regarded as the father of practical astronautics, Sergei Korolev was the lead designer and engineer during the space race between the U.S. and Russia. He was behind the development of the R-7 rocket, Sputnik 1, Laika’s Sputnik 2, and Sputnik 3, and was a key figure in the Soviet Intercontinental ballistic missile program. TASS Archive

Soviet pilot and cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin achieved worldwide fame as the world’s first human to venture into outer space in 1961 on Vostok 1. Awarded the highest honors in the Soviet Union, Gagarin died in 1968 when the training jet he was piloting crashed. TASS Archive

Moscow residents celebrating the successful landing of Gagarin after hearing the news on the radio. Nikolai Kuleshov / TASS

First Secretary of the Communist Party Nikita Khrushchev and Chairman of the USSR Supreme Soviet Leonid Brezhnev congratulate Gagarin on his successful flight. TASS Archive

In 1963, Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman in space aboard Vostok 6. Selected from more than 400 applicants, Tereshkova was honorarily inducted into the Soviet Air Force, which also made her the first civilian to fly in outer space. RIA Novosti archive

Soyuz T-7 spaceship crew members Leonid Popov, Svetlana Savitskaya and Alexander Serebrov. Following Tereshkova’s journey in 1963, Savitskaya became the second woman in space in 1982. On a second mission in 1984 she became the first woman to fly in space twice, and the first to perform a spacewalk. Albert Pushkarev / TASS

American Donald K. "Deke" Slayton and the Soviet Union’s Alexei Leonov during the Apollo–Soyuz Test Project in 1975. In 1965, Leonov had become the first human to exit his capsule during the Voskhod 2 mission, where he embarked on a spacewalk that lasted 12 minutes. NASA