The Skyscrapers of Moscow City, in Photos
The capital's Central Business District is flanked by the Moscow River.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Evolution Tower on the left stands out with its unique design at 54 stories high.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Before construction began, the area was an old stone quarry.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Today, an estimated 250,000 – 300,000 people work in the City.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Within the Central Business District are six skyscrapers with a height of 300 meters or more.
Dustin Taylor / MT
An idea first conceived in 1992, the business district took two decades to build.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Moscow City is home to businesses, residences and entertainment complexes.
Dustin Taylor / MT
The business district stands out starkly from Moscow's backdrop.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Moscow City stands east of the Third Ring Road and is served by several metro stations.
Dustin Taylor / MT
At night, the district lights up along the river.
Dustin Taylor / MT
Moscow is more a city of brick krushchevki apartment buildings and panel housing than high-rises. But Moscow City — a cluster of skyscrapers in western Moscow — is a notable exception. The business district took two decades to build and now has some of the tallest skyscrapers in Europe. Here's a look at Moscow's business district from far, near, within and above.
Oct. 25 2018
Oct. 25 2018