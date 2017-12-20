Christmas Lighting Around Moscow

Every year the center of Moscow is transformed into a magical holiday village, lit up with lights and filled with activities for the whole family. Most of the action stretches from the central squares by the Kremlin, up Tverskaya Ulitsa and along Tverskoy Bulvar. But be sure to walk over to Kuznetsky Most and Novy Arbat. Each city neighborhood has holiday trees and treats, too.

This year the celebrations begin on Dec. 22 in time for Western Christmas and end on Jan. 14, after Orthodox Christmas. Throughout, Moscow's activities will be booming, but the decorations are out and the lights are already on — perfect for pre-holiday strolling.