News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
23 hours ago Russian Man Dies from Fall While Wearing Virtual Reality Glasses
1 day ago Russia Justifies Police Violence Before European Court
1 day ago Boris Johnson's First Russia Visit, the Highlights
City
The Best Seats in the House
City
Russia's Most Impressive Views, through Instagram
City
Impressionists Meet Wanderers in Pushkin Museum
City
The Impressive Sight of Moscow's VDNKh Engulfed by Flames
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Christmas Lighting Around Moscow

Every year the center of Moscow is transformed into a magical holiday village, lit up with lights and filled with activities for the whole family. Most of the action stretches from the central squares by the Kremlin, up Tverskaya Ulitsa and along Tverskoy Bulvar. But be sure to walk over to Kuznetsky Most and Novy Arbat. Each city neighborhood has holiday trees and treats, too.

This year the celebrations begin on Dec. 22 in time for Western Christmas and end on Jan. 14, after Orthodox Christmas. Throughout, Moscow's activities will be booming, but the decorations are out and the lights are already on — perfect for pre-holiday strolling.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+