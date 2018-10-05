Century-Old Moscow Tool Factory Opens its Doors, In Photos
The Moscow Tool Factory, founded in 1919, describes itself as the first factory in Russia dedicated solely to tool manufacturing.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
It was designed to manufacture high-precision metalworking tools for gear cutting and broaching, used in metalworking equipment.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
“Wear your work clothes properly.”
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The average age of workers at the factory is 51 years old.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Today, tool production continues largely thanks to the enthusiasm of the management and workers.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The factory also allows individual customers to use its resources for metal processing on the premises.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Older equipment meets new technology in the building.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
After almost 100 years, the factory is rightly considered a Moscow institution.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
First opened in 1919, the Moscow Tool Factory is almost 100 years old. Founded with the help of emigres who returned to Russia from New York after the February Revolution, it became the first factory in the country dedicated solely to the production of tools.
We take a closer look at how the enterprise has adapted to the 21st century.
