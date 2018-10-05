News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 05 2018 - 17:10

Century-Old Moscow Tool Factory Opens its Doors, In Photos

The Moscow Tool Factory, founded in 1919, describes itself as the first factory in Russia dedicated solely to tool manufacturing.
It was designed to manufacture high-precision metalworking tools for gear cutting and broaching, used in metalworking equipment.
“Wear your work clothes properly.”
The average age of workers at the factory is 51 years old.
Today, tool production continues largely thanks to the enthusiasm of the management and workers.
The factory also allows individual customers to use its resources for metal processing on the premises.
Older equipment meets new technology in the building.
After almost 100 years, the factory is rightly considered a Moscow institution.
First opened in 1919, the Moscow Tool Factory is almost 100 years old. Founded with the help of emigres who returned to Russia from New York after the February Revolution, it became the first factory in the country dedicated solely to the production of tools.

We take a closer look at how the enterprise has adapted to the 21st century.

