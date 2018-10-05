Century-Old Moscow Tool Factory Opens its Doors, In Photos

The factory also allows individual customers to use its resources for metal processing on the premises.

Today, tool production continues largely thanks to the enthusiasm of the management and workers.

The average age of workers at the factory is 51 years old.

It was designed to manufacture high-precision metalworking tools for gear cutting and broaching, used in metalworking equipment.

The Moscow Tool Factory, founded in 1919, describes itself as the first factory in Russia dedicated solely to tool manufacturing.

We take a closer look at how the enterprise has adapted to the 21st century.

