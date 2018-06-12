Russia Day Across The Country, in Photos
It’s not only a national holiday - the FIFA World Cup games are coming up in only a few days.
Reuters
Omsk celebrated with a parade in traditional dress.
Dmitriy Feoktistov / TASS
People from Russia’s many diverse ethnic groups took part in Russia Day.
Alexandr Kolbasov / TASS
For music lovers there was a concert of Russian traditional music.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Dancing performances, and even a few on-the-spot lessons, were available for people feeling adventurous.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
People could even play volleyball in the majestic shadow of the Red Square.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Some World Cup fans took part in the celebrations.
Anton Kardashov / Moskva News Agency
And, of course, traditional Russian souvenirs were available for sale.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
For more than two decades, Russia Day has been celebrated with parades and fireworks across the country. It commemorates day when the Russian Federation became independent from the Soviet Union on June 12, 1990. Let’s take a look at how it’s enjoyed in several cities.
