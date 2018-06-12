News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
June 12 2018 - 18:06

Russia Day Across The Country, in Photos

It’s not only a national holiday - the FIFA World Cup games are coming up in only a few days.
Omsk celebrated with a parade in traditional dress.
People from Russia’s many diverse ethnic groups took part in Russia Day.
For music lovers there was a concert of Russian traditional music.
Dancing performances, and even a few on-the-spot lessons, were available for people feeling adventurous.
People could even play volleyball in the majestic shadow of the Red Square.
Some World Cup fans took part in the celebrations.
And, of course, traditional Russian souvenirs were available for sale.
For more than two decades, Russia Day has been celebrated with parades and fireworks across the country. It commemorates day when the Russian Federation became independent from the Soviet Union on June 12, 1990. Let’s take a look at how it’s enjoyed in several cities.  

