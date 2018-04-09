Celebrating Orthodox Easter Across Russia
A priest gives Communion at an Orthodox Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia holds an Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Believers attend an Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow
Valery Sharifullin / TASS
Patriarchal Ascension Military Cossack Cathedral, Novocherkassk
Valery Matytsin / TASS
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with his wife Svetlana, Vladimir Putin and Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin
Kremlin Press Service
The Cathedral of the Not-Made-By-Hands Image of Christ the Saviour, Sochi
Artur Lebedev / TASS
An Orthodox believer reading a prayer book ahead of the Easter service
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
The congregation captures the holy event
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Kazan Cathedral, St. Petersburg
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
Easter procession in Astrakhan
Maxim Korotchenko / TASS
Following Orthodox Christian tradition, Russians across the country came together to celebrate Holy Easter on Sunday. The central celebration took place in Moscow’s iconic Cathedral of Christ the Savior, led by Patriarch Kirill and attended by President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, his wife Svetlana and Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
Here’s a look at the weekend’s observance of Easter.
