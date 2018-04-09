Celebrating Orthodox Easter Across Russia

The Cathedral of the Not-Made-By-Hands Image of Christ the Saviour, Sochi

Believers attend an Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia holds an Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior

A priest gives Communion at an Orthodox Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior

Following Orthodox Christian tradition, Russians across the country came together to celebrate Holy Easter on Sunday. The central celebration took place in Moscow’s iconic Cathedral of Christ the Savior, led by Patriarch Kirill and attended by President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, his wife Svetlana and Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Here’s a look at the weekend’s observance of Easter.