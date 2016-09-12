Russia
8 minutes ago Billionaire Khodorkovsky Starts Search for Putin Replacement
3 hours ago Opposition Enters Belarusian Parliament for First Time in 20 Years
3 hours ago Riot Police Search Russia's Central Bank
Billionaire Khodorkovsky Starts Search for Putin Replacement
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates
Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors

Forgot awkward office outings: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister swiped the chance to enjoy some real bonding time far from the Kremlin's stuffy confines this weekend. Which man caught the biggest fish remains unconfirmed.

Russian Election Watch 2016: Noteworthy Candidates

2 hours ago

The last time Russia held a parliamentary election, in 2011, the capital erupted in mass protests. The authorities responded by cracking down on dissent at home, and embarking on full-blown confrontation abroad. On Sept. 18, ...

5 hours ago

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick ...

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick ...

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick ...

Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is responsible for regional policy.

Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film

4 hours ago

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune ...

Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box Office Smash Week, featuring underwater derring-do, opium-chasing pirates, the country’s favorite cross-dressing Hussar and much more that Russia’s popcorn-eaters couldn’t and can’t resist. Here’s what to tune in when.

2 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s center was, for the second year in a row, a huge building site. More ...

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of ...

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by ...

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. City Hall has promised more than 200 free excursions around the city, most of them on foot. Only a few weeks ago, such a tour would have been the stuff of nightmares. At the height of the summer, the capital’s ...

Happy Birthday Moscow! The Capital Celebrates City Day
2 hours ago
Moscow celebrated its 869th birthday in style on Saturday and Sunday with a spectacular array of festivals, events, concerts and excursions — not to mention ...

Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro

A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their saws is interrupted only by fits of coughing and the occasional obscenity. ...

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience
Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year
Moscow’s government is spending more than half a billion rubles (almost $9 million) on celebrations for “City Day,” ...

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation
The Kremlin “lacked enthusiasm” to mend ties with Turkey after the downing of a Russian jet jeopardized the ...

Moscow's City Day Will Cost More Than Half a Billion Rubles This Year
Moscow’s government is spending more than half a billion rubles (almost $9 million) on celebrations for “City Day,” ...

Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation
The Kremlin “lacked enthusiasm” to mend ties with Turkey after the downing of a Russian jet jeopardized the ...

Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical
One of Russia's top anti-corruption officials has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes after a search of ...

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker
The Just Russia political party says it will not try to remove Yekaterina Messorosh from a local voting ...
Will New U.S.-Russia Deal on Syria Prove a Game Changer?
The new U.S.-Russia deal on the Syrian ceasefire could be a game changer in international efforts to end the bloody war in ...

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to ...
A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st ...
Full Steam Ahead: Moscow Unveils New Overground Metro
A cloud of dust engulfs migrant laborers as they cut slabs of concrete. The dull roar of their ...
Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to ...

No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova

Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, ...

