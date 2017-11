The annual Miss Moscow contest is by no means a cakewalk. Sleepless nights, tons of makeup, uncomfortable dresses, nerves on edge. And then those painful narrow heels — ten, or in some cases even fifteen centimeters high.

The prize for this effort? The title and a place at next year’s nationwide beauty and talent competition.

This year 40 contestants laced up to take part in the competition which concluded Nov. 27.