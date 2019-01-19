Baptism of Ice for the Epiphany, in Photos
Representing the baptism of Jesus, a cross is dipped into the water.
Moskva News Agency
Safety and security on standby as men line up to take the plunge.
Moskva News Agency
While some strip themselves down, others remain dressed.
Moskva News Agency
A girl is helped out of the freezing water.
Moskva News Agency
For many Russians, the event has become an annual ritual.
Moskva News Agency
While many take the plunge, others prefer to stay warm and observe.
Moskva News Agency
Till today, the ritual maintains its religious significance.
Moskva News Agency
Fire to fight the ice after a dip in the freezing water!
Moskva News Agency
Representing the baptism of Jesus, a cross is dipped into the water.
Moskva News Agency
Safety and security on standby as men line up to take the plunge.
Moskva News Agency
While some strip themselves down, others remain dressed.
Moskva News Agency
A girl is helped out of the freezing water.
Moskva News Agency
For many Russians, the event has become an annual ritual.
Moskva News Agency
While many take the plunge, others prefer to stay warm and observe.
Moskva News Agency
Till today, the ritual maintains its religious significance.
Moskva News Agency
Fire to fight the ice after a dip in the freezing water!
Moskva News Agency
While most of us prefer to stay warm in the winter, every year on Jan. 19 brave Russians mark the day with an icy plunge, celebrating the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. Here’s a look at today’s baptism of ice!
Latest news
News
Jan. 19 2019
News
Jan. 18 2019
News
Jan. 18 2019