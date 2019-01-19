News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 19 2019 - 13:01

Baptism of Ice for the Epiphany, in Photos

Representing the baptism of Jesus, a cross is dipped into the water.
Safety and security on standby as men line up to take the plunge.
While some strip themselves down, others remain dressed.
A girl is helped out of the freezing water.
For many Russians, the event has become an annual ritual.
While many take the plunge, others prefer to stay warm and observe.
Till today, the ritual maintains its religious significance.
Fire to fight the ice after a dip in the freezing water!
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency

While most of us prefer to stay warm in the winter, every year on Jan. 19 brave Russians mark the day with an icy plunge, celebrating the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. Here’s a look at today’s baptism of ice!



