'Army-2016': Toys for Big Boys

2 hours ago
Volunteer firefighters working for environmental organization Greenpeace have been attacked with knives and stun grenades in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the group reported. Two activists suffered broken bones in the attack, which took place early ...
2 hours agoA New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi
The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. On its schedule are four new productions of opera, one of them a Russian premiere and two others never before staged in Moscow. The theater will also play host to four guest opera troupes from both Russia and abroad.
5 hours ago2 Belarusian Officials Expelled From Paralympics for Russian Flag Protest
3 hours agoPutin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov