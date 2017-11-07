The Other Anniversary: Russia Remembers the October Revolution Military Parade

On Nov. 7, the date of the centenary of the October Revolution, many cities in Russia marked a different memorable event instead — the 76th anniversary of the October Revolution Parade.

At the original parade in 1941, troops gathered on Red Square to remember the birth of communism 24 years earlier and to listen to a rallying speech by Josef Stalin. With the Nazis on Moscow’s doorstep, many in attendance went from the parade immediately on to the front lines.

On Tuesday, cities around Russia, from Moscow to Samara, remembered the event.

