Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow

For the first time in 930 years relics of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker have left Italy. Now they are on display in Moscow. Thousands of people, including the President himself visited the relics at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.



Putin said that the arrival of the relics were possible because of an agreement between Patriarch Kiril and Pope Francis. Putin thanked the head of the Catholic Church in Rome for allowing the relics to visit Moscow “at the Patriarch’s request”.



The President continued on the importance of the Church of “building bridges between people” TASS reported. The left rib arrived on Sunday by airplane. It was met at the airport by clergy and an honor guard before entering Moscow to the tune of hundreds of church bells.



Saint Nicholas is most famous as the inspiration for Santa Claus. Living during the height of the Roman Empire Saint Nicholas is venerated as an important figure in the Church’s early history. Both to Orthodox believers and other sects.

