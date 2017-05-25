Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
4 hours ago Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
4 hours ago Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia
Russia
Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia
Moscow
Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director
Russia
Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
Russia
Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
4 hours ago Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
4 hours ago Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow

For the first time in 930 years relics of Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker have left Italy. Now they are on display in Moscow. Thousands of people, including the President himself visited the relics at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Putin said that the arrival of the relics were possible because of an agreement between Patriarch Kiril and Pope Francis. Putin thanked the head of the Catholic Church in Rome for allowing the relics to visit Moscow “at the Patriarch’s request”.

The President continued on the importance of the Church of “building bridges between people” TASS reported. The left rib arrived on Sunday by airplane. It was met at the airport by clergy and an honor guard before entering Moscow to the tune of hundreds of church bells.

Saint Nicholas is most famous as the inspiration for Santa Claus. Living during the height of the Roman Empire Saint Nicholas is venerated as an important figure in the Church’s early history. Both to Orthodox believers and other sects.

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

4 hours ago

A journalist who reported on police corruption has been killed in the Russian city of Minusinsk.

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

4 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

22 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

22 hours ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

22 hours ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

4 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

22 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

4 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

22 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

55 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

55 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

55 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

Cinema

Divorce French Style

Martin Bourboulon directs a sequel to his 2015 comedy “Daddy or Mommy” with the same cast and crew.

Thu. May. 25 Fri. Jun. 02
Pioner
02:00 p.m.

Two years have passed. After messing up their separation, the Leroys seem to be successfully coping with their divorce. But the appearance of two new lovers in the lives of Vincent and Florence will spark a new crisis. The match between the two ex-Leroys gets underway again. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

4 hours ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

22 hours ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

21 hours ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

By Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
21 hours ago

A powerful Russian mogul confronted Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader, online. It was the first conversation between ruling elite and opposition in years.

Print edition — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

21 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

21 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

21 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

21 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

21 hours ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

21 hours ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

5 days, 22 hours ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

22 hours ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

22 hours ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day, 2 hours ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

22 hours ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

see more

22 hours ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

1 day ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny ...

22 hours ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

New issue — today

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
1 day ago
By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)

By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
1 day ago

By coordinating with Russia over terrorism, the West can be looking ahead to a Russia after Putin.

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

1 day ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

1 day ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

1 day ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

2 days ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

Thu. May. 25

More events
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition
My Life as a Zucchini Cinema
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess. Broadway Gala. Conductor Randall Craig Fleischer Gig
Daddy McSwing and Vegas Project Gig
Human Use of Human Beings Theater
Beat Film: In the Robot Skies Cinema

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

1 day ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

1 day ago

Stalin's Grandson Dies in Moscow

1 day ago

Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too

1 day ago

Russia's Meme Courtyard

2 days ago

Russian Academic Facing Jail for 'Extremist' Pig Manure Rant

22 hours ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

22 hours ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

1 day ago
“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny ...

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

2 days ago
Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views ...

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

1 day ago
“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Opera

Il Trovatore

Thu. Aug. 24 Thu. Aug. 24
Novaya Opera
06:00 p.m.

Verdi’s tragic opera, set in 16th-century Spain, about the search for a boy, mistakenly thought to have been murdered in infancy, which leads to a duel in love between two unknowing brothers decades later. Directed by Marco Gandini. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food ...

Most Read

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+