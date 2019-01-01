News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
City
Jan. 01 2019 - 15:01

A New Year's Eve Trip Around Russia — and Into 2019

Revelers watch fireworks at Red Square during celebrations in Moscow
The Moscow fireworks seen from Poklonnaya Gora
A young couple rings in the New Year in Kazan
President Vladimir Putin gives his traditional televised New Year's address
Tourists celebrate with locals in the Far East city of Vladivostok
Revelers at Palace Square in St. Petersburg
The festivities also took place in Suzdal, a historic town 200 kilometers east of Moscow
The Siberian city of Tomsk also got in on the fun
Street festivities take place across Russia each year on Dec. 31, New Year's Eve.

The first to ring in the New Year are those in the Far East, before the celebrations reach Moscow some nine hours later. 



