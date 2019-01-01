A New Year's Eve Trip Around Russia — and Into 2019
Revelers watch fireworks at Red Square during celebrations in Moscow
Marina Lystseva / TASS
The Moscow fireworks seen from Poklonnaya Gora
Tatyana Belyakova / TASS
A young couple rings in the New Year in Kazan
Yegor Aleyev / TASS
President Vladimir Putin gives his traditional televised New Year's address
Valeri Matytsin / TASS
Tourists celebrate with locals in the Far East city of Vladivostok
Yuri Smituyk / TASS
Revelers at Palace Square in St. Petersburg
Peter Kovalyov / TASS
The festivities also took place in Suzdal, a historic town 200 kilometers east of Moscow
Valeri Sharifulin / TASS
The Siberian city of Tomsk also got in on the fun
Taisia Vorontsova / TASS
Street festivities take place across Russia each year on Dec. 31, New Year's Eve.
The first to ring in the New Year are those in the Far East, before the celebrations reach Moscow some nine hours later.
