Russia's Love of Literature Seen Through Instagram
Reading on the Moscow metro
Instagram @sadbeetle
"A true Russian master of literature"
Instagram @chumlys_adventures
"Reading Crime and Punishment in Raskolnikov’s courtyard in St. Petersburg"
Instagram @matisseh
"Favorite hardcover book with a bite and a cup of tea. Chekhov. I highly recommend him"
Instagram @krisanewman
"Before we traveled to Moscow for the first time in January, I asked for a suitable book tip, and so I came to the pleasure of 'Master and Margarita' by Mikhail Bulgakov"
Instagram @gute_seiten_schlechte_seiten
"Here's a particularly pretty one from my collection of Russian literature"
Instagram @meerelisab
"... the pursuit of a more positive experience is in itself a negative experience. And, paradoxically, the adoption of negative experience is a positive experience." It blows my mind. And it's worth re-reading both the phrase and the book.
Instagram @ev_kobets
"'They're also on strike here,' said the landlord, who was holding a beer bottle on the turned-up corkscrew. 'They play cards here!' Poznansky gestured with his hand and turned to the door."
Instagram @olga_tea_books
"Everything is beautiful! This is the state of the soul."
Instagram @lifreehand
Capturing Russian literature.
Instagram @sputnikmeloon
"Why not read as much as you want, and do not judge how much, what, how and who you read."
Instagram @irinyurch
A love of literature
Instagram @_d.kochieva
Last week, we asked you to show us your favorite bookstore, hardcover, library, personal collection or anything literary. Here are some of our favorite shots!
Next week, we’re looking for rivers around Russia. Still frozen, freshly melted or somewhere in between, show us your best shots of water around you. Submit your picture on Instagram by tagging us @themoscowtimes or using #themoscowtimes hashtag. The best submissions will be shared on our next Instagram gallery.
Check out last week's Women's Day gallery here.
