Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure
7 hours ago No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
7 hours ago Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled
Russia
Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report
Russia
Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure
Russia
No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
Russia
Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure
7 hours ago No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
7 hours ago Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View

The Old Fund Instagram account is one grand illustration of pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg. The account’s founder Maxim photographs the city’s interiors that miraculously survived the upheavals of the Bolshevik era and the Soviet Union.

His collection is an exhibition of Russian Empire stoves, fireplaces, parquet floors, wooden windows, double doors, and unique balcony views. The Moscow Times brings you on an online walk through the most memorable rooms

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

1 hour ago

The Syria deployment gave the Russian navy much-needed practice in operating its Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. But it also exposed serious flaws in the ship's design and capabilities.

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

7 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

7 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

8 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

9 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

1 day ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

7 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

7 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

7 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

7 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

He's already one of the internet's most beloved - and reviled - figures. Now Russians want Putin to take to Twitter to hear what the ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

He's already one of the internet's most beloved - and reviled - figures. Now Russians want Putin to take to Twitter to hear what the ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

He's already one of the internet's most beloved - and reviled - figures. Now Russians want Putin to take to Twitter to hear what the ...

Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

7 hours ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

7 hours ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

8 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
8 hours ago

Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a load off — отдыхайте! — and see if you can come up with any I’ve missed.

Print edition — yesterday

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

4 days, 5 hours ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

8 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

9 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

1 day, 1 hour ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

3 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow

3 hours ago

Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade

3 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow

3 hours ago

Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade

3 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow

3 hours ago

Everything from Vietnamese Food Festival to a retrospective of this year’s Oscar nominee Maren Ade

10 hours ago

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

see more

10 hours ago

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

4 hours ago

Time Travel at the Movies

On Saturday night the Illuzion Movie Theater is showing two silent movies written by poet and propagandist Vladimir Mayakovsky, complete with musical accompaniment.

10 hours ago

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

New issue — yesterday

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
3 days ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
3 days ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is ...

1 day ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

1 day ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

1 day ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

1 day ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

1 day ago

Russia's Last-Minute Travel Industry Implodes Amid Economic Woes

1 day ago

White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

Fri. Feb. 10

More events
Triptych Theater
The Space Between Us Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Turandot Opera
Bleed for This Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

1 day ago

EU Condemns 'Politically Motivated' Navalny Trial

1 day ago

Culture Ministry Backs New Russian Holiday Marking 'Patriotic' Food Embargo

1 day ago

Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

1 day ago

Russia's Last-Minute Travel Industry Implodes Amid Economic Woes

1 day ago

White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

8 hours ago

Top U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports

9 hours ago

Ankara and Moscow Pledge Closer Ties After Russian Friendly Fire Kills 3

1 day ago

Russian Activists Arrested Protesting Putin's Closest Oligarch Ally

Time Travel at the Movies

4 hours ago
On Saturday night the Illuzion Movie Theater is showing two silent movies written by poet and propagandist Vladimir Mayakovsky, complete with musical accompaniment.

Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'

6 hours ago
The Moscow Museum of Modern Art has opened a retrospective ...

Time Travel at the Movies

4 hours ago
On Saturday night the Illuzion Movie Theater is showing two silent movies written by poet and propagandist Vladimir ...
From our partners
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'

The Moscow Museum of Modern Art has opened a retrospective exhibition of works by Valery Aizenberg, ...

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

The Best Bookstores in Moscow

There is nothing quite like a good book to cheer you up on a cold winter’s ...

Most Read

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

Weekend in Moscow

Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

Time Travel at the Movies
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+