1 hour ago Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites
2 hours ago 2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister
3 hours ago Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya
Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites
2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister
Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia
Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya
Russia's White Collar Daredevil

Plans, charts, coffee, budgets, documents, negotiations, deadlines... it's just another day in the life of ordinary office clerk Pavel Makarov. He wears a shirt with cufflinks, a slim tie, trousers, a jacket and sunglasses. His responsibilities include putting coffee in the coffee machine.

But outside the office, Pavel's life is rather different. Still donning his suit and tie, he plunges into the world of extreme sports, adrenaline, and adventure travel. With the aid of a camera, he began documenting his activities in his Instagram travel blog "The Office Plankton" (@macpava), which currently has more than 25,000 subscribers. It's worlds away from life at the office.

This photo gallery is a story written by Pavel.

Russian Government Plans New Service Exposing 'Fake News'

4 hours ago

Russia's Foreign Ministry is set to launch its own service dedicated to busting “fake news” from the allegedly dishonest Western press.

Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

2 Million Russians Regularly Use Drugs, Says Interior Minister

Russian Police Abandon Investigation Into Attack on Journalists in Chechnya

Russian Court Drops Charges Against Atheist for Saying 'God Doesn't Exist'

Teen Faces Charges for Insulting Pro-Putin Russians Online

Russian Authorities Report Shortages of HIV Meds in 20 Regions

Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia

The Kremlin had high hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump. He had praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposed tag-teaming with Moscow in Syria and even ...

Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia

The Kremlin had high hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump. He had praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposed tag-teaming with Moscow in Syria and even ...

Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia

The Kremlin had high hopes for U.S. President Donald Trump. He had praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposed tag-teaming with Moscow in Syria and even ...

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

By Elizaveta Osetinskaya
Why Putin Would Not Build the Wall With Mexico

Much like the United States, Russia has its own “Mexico.”

Print edition — 6 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Romance in Moscow

1 day, 5 hours ago
Valentine's Day might not enjoy the same popularity in Russia as it does in the West, but Muscovites never have love far from their hearts.

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From upscale eclairs to cheap Asian food: check out our latest selection of Moscow's new restaurants.

What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?

On Feb 13, Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned over his contacts with Russia. His resignation has not only humiliated the Trump team.

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution.

New issue — 6 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
By Dmitry Kamyshev
Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

The Moscow Times and Project1917 continue to share the most compelling stories from 1917, the year of the Bolshevik Revolution.

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic ...

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'

The British academic at the heart of the latest diplomatic spat between Russia and Ukraine has ...

Love and Race in Modern Russia

When David first came to Moscow 10 years ago, he stood out like a sore thumb. ...

