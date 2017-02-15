Russia's White Collar Daredevil

Plans, charts, coffee, budgets, documents, negotiations, deadlines... it's just another day in the life of ordinary office clerk Pavel Makarov. He wears a shirt with cufflinks, a slim tie, trousers, a jacket and sunglasses. His responsibilities include putting coffee in the coffee machine.



But outside the office, Pavel's life is rather different. Still donning his suit and tie, he plunges into the world of extreme sports, adrenaline, and adventure travel. With the aid of a camera, he began documenting his activities in his Instagram travel blog "The Office Plankton" (@macpava), which currently has more than 25,000 subscribers. It's worlds away from life at the office.

This photo gallery is a story written by Pavel.

