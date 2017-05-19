'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors
5 hours ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.
New staging by choreographer and Director Alla Sigalova
Alla Sigalova stages a choreographic drama based on Nikolai Leskov’s classic story “Lady Macbeth of Our District.” Stars Irina Pegova and Alexander Gorbatov. Read more
The Russians Are Coming!
Chekhov Theater Festival
LA Theater Movement Bazaar investigates Chekhov’s classic play, Three Sisters. In this new work, written by Richard Alger, the characters are stranded, waiting and wanting something outside of themselves to give them happiness. They are on the modern hero’s journey, not to Moscow, as they hoped, but a journey within. Movement, dance, song and humor derail the play from its Victorian origins and set the itinerary for a twenty-first-century existential extravaganza. Directed and choreographed by Tina Kronis. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more