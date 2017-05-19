Russia
59 minutes ago Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations
1 hour ago Russia’s National Guard to Monitor Social Networks
3 hours ago No Charges in Attack on Volunteer Firefighters
Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations
Russia’s National Guard to Monitor Social Networks
No Charges in Attack on Volunteer Firefighters
State Interests Trump Human Rights, Says Chair of Russia’s Constitutional Court
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

The Soviet Union had three massive youth organizations: Oktyabryata for young children in elementary school students, Pioneers for middle schoolers, and Komsomol for high-school students. 

Today, the Pioneer Organization, whose motto was "always ready" marks its 95th anniversary. Here, the Moscow Times presents a visual history of youth movement from its Soviet days.

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

4 hours ago

State Interests Trump Human Rights, Says Chair of Russia’s Constitutional Court

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline ...

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline ...

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline ...

Theater

Katerina Ilvovna

New staging by choreographer and Director Alla Sigalova

Fri. May. 19 Sat. May. 27
Oleg Tabakov Theater / Sukharevskaya
06:00 p.m.

Alla Sigalova stages a choreographic drama based on Nikolai Leskov’s classic story “Lady Macbeth of Our District.” Stars Irina Pegova and Alexander Gorbatov. Read more

Read more

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely something really strange happens. It begins to make sense.

Work of Art

Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish a British arts school in Moscow. He spoke to The Moscow Times about his background in art, his work - and his random approach to discovering Moscow.

The Russians Are Coming!

The menacing bricks of the Kremlin's walls. Vladimir Putin's cold stare. The Western media has been obsessed with Russia for more than a year now. ...

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few other choices.

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few other choices.

Museum Night: Moscow calls on culture to win 'battle of the sofa'

Once celebrated as the city of 1,000 churches, these days Moscow is a city of museums. On the evening of May 20, over ...

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few other choices.

By Pavel Chikov
By Pavel Chikov

In the Name of God: Atheists in Russia Under Fire (Op-ed)

By Pavel Chikov
A recent court case demonstrates that the Russian church has teamed up with the state to take aim at atheists.

Museum Night: Moscow calls on culture to win 'battle of the sofa'

Once celebrated as the city of 1,000 churches, these days Moscow is a city of museums. On the evening of May 20, over ...

Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks

Ukraine has banned Russia’s largest social networks and online services. ...

Museum Night: Moscow calls on culture to win 'battle of the sofa'

Unfriended: Ukraine Bans Russia's Biggest Social Networks

Ukraine has banned Russia’s largest social networks and online services. But it probably won’t further damage ...

The Kremlin Reportedly Paid $35,000 for an Anti-Protest Music Video

The Putin administration reportedly paid a Russian pop star 2 million rubles to appear in a ...

