11 Bizarre World Cup Souvenirs From Russia, in Photos
Matryoshka dolls salaciously in season for the World Cup.
yaplakal.com / Kent595616
The Russian president in a less than glamorous rendition.
yaplakal.com / Kent595616
The humble keychain makes an easy gift for anyone.
Instagram @_hand_made_34
A Russian love for tea takes to the field.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
No football tea set would be complete without these.
Instagram @konopatay
A gift for the true aristocrat: A Fabergé egg with a customized interior.
Roman Pimenov / TASS
Football-themed sausages for all your World Cup party needs.
Instagram @nik_nate
In Vladimir, the organizers of a “WELCOME FOODball CUP-2018” gastronomic festival offer pickled cucumber on a stick, marinated in beer.
zebra-tv.ru
Pick your favorite player on a stick.
Rubiscookies
Show your love for the game with these football earrings.
Instagram @antikshow
Doing the rounds on social media: A T-shirt with Zabivaka, the tournament's mascot, in the guise of a Russian hooligan.
Pravy Bereg / Vkontakte
As Russia gets set for the 2018 World Cup, just about everyone is cashing in on the tournament with football-themed gifts, souvenirs, sausages, stirrers, and plenty more. Here are some of our favorite commemorative treats.
