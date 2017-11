On Nov. 7, 2017, Russia marked the centenary of the 1917 October Revolution. Far from the days of Bolshevik uprising and Lenin’s formation of a new Soviet government, today's Russia presents a strikingly different picture, with a changing story still being written and told by the residents of this country.

To capture a glimpse of everyday life in Russia, we asked our readers to show us your day on Nov. 7 — a century after the revolution. Here's a selection of your stories so far.