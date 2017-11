After weeks of preparation, the Bolshevik Red Guards launched an assault on all major government, communications and military installations in the city of Petrograd (now St. Petersburg) on the night of Oct. 25 (Nov. 7 in the Gregorian calendar), 1917. With the provisional government under Alexander Kerensky cut off from outside support, his authority was overturned with minimal bloodshed. Vladimir Lenin, the leader of the revolution, then announced the formation of a new Soviet government.