Communist Party Leader Zyuganov Says He’s Not Running for President (Yet)

The longtime leader of Russia’s Communist Party denied that he’s running for president in 2018 — less than 24 hours after seemingly announcing his candidacy on state-run television.

Gennady Zyuganov said on the centennial anniversary of the October Revolution on Tuesday that “every organization” within his party had backed his candidacy for the March 18 election.

But on Wednesday, Zyuganov said his Channel One statement shouldn’t be interpreted as a formal announcement.

“We’re in discussions now, and the final decision will be made later,” he told the radio station Govorit Moskva.