News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018 - 15:08

Zombie Walk in Russia Canceled Over Religious Objections

59.ru

Religious leaders have rallied to shut down a scheduled zombie walk in central Russia, saying that the event could be dangerous for children.

Young people dressed up in zombie costumes have spooked the residents of Perm every summer since at least 2010, but this year, local Orthodox Christian and Muslim leaders have raised objections.

A spokesman of the Russian Orthodox Church in Perm was cited as saying Tuesday that the zombie parade was detrimental to the psychological and moral health of children.

“Kids games should be directed at developing and forming values that are socially desirable,” Yury Kishchuk, a spokesman for the Perm archdiocese, told the V-kurse.ru news website.

He went on to say that the zombie parade is in violation of the federal law on “the protection of children from information that is harmful to their health and development.”

Read More
On Centenary, Russian State and Orthodox Church at Odds Over Romanovs

The head of Perm region’s Central Spiritual Board of Russian Muslims told the outlet that if zombie impersonators wanted to participate in the event, they should hold it at a private venue with an age restriction.

“We’re not protesting the parade itself,” imam Anvar Khazrat Ablayev was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, organizer Artyom Feoktistov said this year’s zombie walk was canceled after a barrage of complaints.

“When people, in particular religious organizations and activists, hear the word zombie, they associate it with sin, death and lust,” Feoktistov wrote in a post on the VKontakte social media network.

“Can’t young people go out and have fun in the city?” he wrote.

Orthodox Christians March in Beautiful Irinarkhovsky Religious Procession
News
July 23 2018
Orthodox Christians March in Beautiful Irinarkhovsky Religious Procession
Russian Blogger Gets Suspended Sentence for 'Extremist' Religious Joke
News
July 17 2018
Russian Blogger Gets Suspended Sentence for 'Extremist' Religious Joke
100,000 Pilgrims March in Memory of the Romanovs on the Centenary of Their Execution
News
July 17 2018
100,000 Pilgrims March in Memory of the Romanovs on the Centenary of Their Execution

Latest news

Russian Premier League Attendance Skyrockets 71% After World Cup
News
Aug. 01 2018
Russian Premier League Attendance Skyrockets 71% After World Cup
'Begemot' Cat Reportedly Abducted in Central Moscow’s Bulgakov House
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
'Begemot' Cat Reportedly Abducted in Central Moscow’s Bulgakov House
Hip-Hop Polar Bear Advertises Public Services in the Russian Arctic
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
Hip-Hop Polar Bear Advertises Public Services in the Russian Arctic

Most read

News

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

News

Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Ambush, Reports

News

Second Russian Scientist Charged With Treason in July

News

Russian Military Needed in Syria Long Term, Assad Says

News

Putin Recreates Soviet-Era Patriotic Directorate in Russia's Army

Sign up for our weekly newsletter