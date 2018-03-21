News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
March 21 2018 - 17:03

Zenit St. Petersburg Charged Over Racist Fan Song

Anton Vaganov / Reuters

Europe’s football federation UEFA is bringing charges against Zenit St. Petersburg after fans chanted racist slogans at a Europa League match last week.

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia kicking off in under three months, national and international sporting officials have been cracking down on hooliganism and xenophobia.

FC Spartak Moscow Put on Probation Over Fans' Racist Chanting

Zenit has been charged for “racist chants” during a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on March 15, UEFA announced Wednesday.

The charge has been levelled over a racist pop song titled “A N----- Was Murdered” chanted by fans at an injured black Leipzig player, according to St-Petersburg-based Fontanka.ru news website.

UEFA’s other charges against Zenit include throwing objects and blocking stairways. The European federation’s disciplinary body plans to address the violations May 31.

