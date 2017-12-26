News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian Senator Compares Animal Cruelty Law to Gay Rights
3 hours ago Terrorist Recruiters Could Face Life Sentences in Russia
4 hours ago Navalny Turns Dashed Presidential Hopes Into Meme-orable Moment
Business
Foreign Investors Fleeing Russia in 2017, Withdraw Nearly $1 Bln
Business
Russia Approves Harsher Fines for World Cup Ticket Resellers
Business
Russia’s Top 4 Business Stories This Week
Business
United Kingdom's Boris Johnson to Warn Russia to Halt 'Destabilizing Activities'
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Yandex to Expand UberEats in Russia With Local Acquisition

Dec 26, 2017 — 13:04
— Update: 13:03

Yandex to Expand UberEats in Russia With Local Acquisition

Dec 26, 2017 — 13:04
— Update: 13:03
Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — Yandex NV, Russia’s largest search engine, bought local food-delivery firm Foodfox to expand its tie-up with Uber Technologies Inc. in the country, according to a statement Monday.

Uber agreed in July to merge its business in Russia and CIS with Yandex into a $3.7 billion joint venture to be controlled by the Russian company, as it battles across the globe with local car-sharing and food-delivery startups. The deal, approved by the Russian antitrust service and set to close in January, also included UberEats.

Read more: Russian Tech Giant Yandex Merges Taxi Service With Uber

The venture’s food-delivery division will be headed by Foodfox founders Maxim Firsov and Sergey Polissar, Yandex said in the statement. Foodfox works with over 2,000 restaurants in Moscow. 

UberEats says it offers food from “several hundred” places in Moscow and delivers from McDonald’s under a global contract. That compares with 6,500 restaurants, including Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Subway, that work with Mail.ru Group Ltd.’s Delivery Club, the largest service in the market.

Yandex shares rose as much as 1.1 percent in Moscow.

Russia’s food-delivery market is worth $1.3 billion, according to Mail.ru, which acquired Delivery Club a year ago from Germany’s Rocket Internet SE for $100 million. Foodfox, which says it’s the second-largest player in Moscow, is seeking regional expansion, using Yandex’s online advertising power. 

Yandex didn’t disclose how much it paid for Foodfox in its statement. In November, the RBC news website reported the price tag was less than $10 million.

Related
News
Russian Host Cities to Issue Food Guides For World Cup Fans
News
New Year’s Eve Will Be Most Expensive in Russia's Far East
Meanwhile…
Artificial Intelligence Robot 'Alisa' Nominated for Russian President
Meanwhile…
Top Five Favorites of the Season
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+