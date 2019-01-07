News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 07 2019 - 15:01

'Worse Than Omsk': A New Book Explains Why Abramovich Passed on Tottenham

Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

A damning comparison to one of Russia’s grittiest cities sold the deal for Roman Abramovich and turned London’s Chelsea Football Club into an international powerhouse.

Before making the purchase, Abramovich entertained investing in Chelsea’s London-rival Tottenham Hotspur, a new book on the origin story of the English Premier League says. The deal-breaker was reportedly a ride down the streets of the Tottenham district of London.

“While his Mercedes trundled along Tottenham High Road, he looked out and said in Russian, ‘This is worse than Omsk,’” reads an excerpt published by The Sun tabloid on Sunday.

Read More
Abramovich Ordered to Explain Wealth to Extend U.K. Visa, Media Reports

In their new book, Wall Street Journal football writers Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg also report that Abramovich’s 2003 purchase of Chelsea for 140 million pounds ($178.5 million) was a fluke.

The authors reportedly write that the Swiss bank USB, hired by Abramovich to examine the Premier League’s finances, had mistakenly said that another London club, Arsenal FC, “were categorically not for sale.”

Robinson and Clegg estimate the Premier League’s “wildest gold rush” generated a 10,000 percent increase in value for its 20 clubs, according to a book review published by The Times.

“Some were fraudsters, gangsters, thugs or just idiots with more money than sense,” the authors write of the Russian, Arab, U.S., Chinese, Spanish and Thai owners who have since bought up the clubs.

Ex-Wife of Russian Billionaire Secures First Part of $572M Divorce Bill
News
Dec. 14 2018
Ex-Wife of Russian Billionaire Secures First Part of $572M Divorce Bill
Kremlin Shrugs off Limits on Russian Business Leaders at Davos Forum
News
Dec. 17 2018
Kremlin Shrugs off Limits on Russian Business Leaders at Davos Forum
Biting the Bullet, Not the Dust: Deripaska Gives up His Aluminum Empire
News
Dec. 21 2018
Biting the Bullet, Not the Dust: Deripaska Gives up His Aluminum Empire


Latest news

Ukraine Orthodox Church Marks First Christmas Free of Russian 'Fetters'
News
Jan. 07 2019
Ukraine Orthodox Church Marks First Christmas Free of Russian 'Fetters'
Russians and Putin Celebrate Orthodox Christmas, in Pictures
News
Jan. 07 2019
Russians and Putin Celebrate Orthodox Christmas, in Pictures
Stampede Disrupts Russian Nationalist Party’s Candy Giveaway
Meanwhile…
Jan. 07 2019
Stampede Disrupts Russian Nationalist Party’s Candy Giveaway

Most read

News

2 Russians Killed in U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Syria, Official Says

News

Russian Ruble Tumbles to Almost 3-Year Lows

News

Russia Disbands the Concept of ‘Dacha’

News

IOC Athletes' Body Indicates Support for Fresh Action Against Russia

News

Rescuers End Search at Magnitogorsk Building Collapse Site, Final Death Toll 39

Sign up for our weekly newsletter