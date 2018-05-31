Moody’s Says FIFA World Cup Will Have Limited Economic Impact for Russia

The 2018 football World Cup will have little lasting impact on the Russian economy, Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

Russia will host the world's biggest football tournament from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities in the European part of the country, having spent billions of dollars on preparations.

"We see very limited economic impact at the national level given the limited duration of the World Cup and the very large size of the country's economy," Moody's said.

"While the extra boost in tourism will benefit Russia's already healthy external accounts, the added support will likely be short-lived."

