News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 31 2018 - 12:05
By Reuters

Moody’s Says FIFA World Cup Will Have Limited Economic Impact for Russia

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

The 2018 football World Cup will have little lasting impact on the Russian economy, Rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

Russia will host the world's biggest football tournament from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities in the European part of the country, having spent billions of dollars on preparations.

"We see very limited economic impact at the national level given the limited duration of the World Cup and the very large size of the country's economy," Moody's said.

"While the extra boost in tourism will benefit Russia's already healthy external accounts, the added support will likely be short-lived."

Read More
What the World Cup Could Do for Russia's Self-Esteem (Op-ed)

Moody's finding is at variance with an assessment last month by former deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who said Russia's economic growth was to a large extent being driven by investments generated by preparations for the World Cup.

Moody's said the food, hotel, telecoms and transport industries would see a temporary boost in revenue, but the overall credit impact for the Russian corporate sector would be limited.

Moscow airports would benefit "because upgraded facilities will support higher passenger flows, even after the event," Moody's said. "Construction companies are also among the key beneficiaries, but they would have already felt much of the impact."

But the sectors expected to benefit most from increased tourist flows "are not key growth drivers in most hosting local economies," Moody's said.

At the FIFA World Cup This Summer, Russia Will Be Playing for a Miracle
News
May 01 2018
At the FIFA World Cup This Summer, Russia Will Be Playing for a Miracle
Russian Military’s Tighter Purse-strings to Impact Operations – Think Tank
News
May 02 2018
Russian Military’s Tighter Purse-strings to Impact Operations – Think Tank
World Cup Ticket Offices Open to Football Fans in 11 Russian Cities
News
May 02 2018
World Cup Ticket Offices Open to Football Fans in 11 Russian Cities

Latest news

Russian Journalist Babchenko Used Pig's Blood to Fake His Own Death
News
May 31 2018
Russian Journalist Babchenko Used Pig's Blood to Fake His Own Death
Russian World-Cup Themed Water Bottle Ignites Objects, Media Reports
Meanwhile…
May 31 2018
Russian World-Cup Themed Water Bottle Ignites Objects, Media Reports
After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes
Meanwhile…
May 31 2018
After Babchenko's Resurrection, Twitter Reacts Accordingly, With Memes
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox