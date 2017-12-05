News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
47 minutes ago Russian Foreign Ministry Blasts U.S. Over Visas Even As Services Resume
12 hours ago Russia Banned From Winter Olympics — the Reactions
12 hours ago IOC Bars Russian Athletes and Officials From Winter Olympic Games
News
Russian Foreign Ministry Blasts U.S. Over Visas Even As Services Resume
News
Russia Banned From Winter Olympics — the Reactions
News
IOC Bars Russian Athletes and Officials From Winter Olympic Games
News
Russia’s Olympians Brace for the Worst as IOC Decision Looms
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

World Cup 2018 Ticket Sales Resume in Phase 2

Dec 5, 2017 — 15:22
— Update: 10:09

World Cup 2018 Ticket Sales Resume in Phase 2

Dec 5, 2017 — 15:22
— Update: 10:09
Nikerichev Andrei / Moskva News Agency

Ticket sales resumed on Tuesday for the 2018 World Cup, which Russia is hosting.  

Football fans can apply for tickets on the FIFA website from Dec. 5 to Jan. 31 as part of the first period of Phase 2. Applications can be made for individual match tickets, except for the opening and final matches, venue-specific tickets and tickets set aside for the official supporters of the 32 participating teams.

Category 4 tickets — reserved exclusively for Russian residents — will also be available among the tickets sold from Dec. 5.

“If the number of applications exceeds the number of available tickets, allocation will be based on a random selection draw procedure,” according to a FIFA statement.

The second period of Phase 2 will run from March 13 until the sales window closes on April 3, and will be based on a first-come-first-served format. In this case, fans can get immediate confirmation if their application for tickets was approved.

Read more: More 2018 World Cup Tickets Go on Sale on Nov. 16

A total of 742,760 tickets were allocated during Phase 1 of tickets sales with the majority of applications coming from Russian fans. International demand made up for 47 percent of the applications.

The World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian host cities.

Related
Opinion
These World Cup Matches Pose the Greatest Risk of Riots (Op-ed)
News
The 2018 World Cup Draw, Live From Moscow
News
Eight Football Legends to Assist at Kremlin World Cup Draw
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+