World Cup 2018 Ticket Sales Resume in Phase 2

Ticket sales resumed on Tuesday for the 2018 World Cup, which Russia is hosting.
Football fans can apply for tickets on the FIFA website from Dec. 5 to Jan. 31 as part of the first period of Phase 2. Applications can be made for individual match tickets, except for the opening and final matches, venue-specific tickets and tickets set aside for the official supporters of the 32 participating teams.
Category 4 tickets — reserved exclusively for Russian residents — will also be available among the tickets sold from Dec. 5.
“If the number of applications exceeds the number of available tickets, allocation will be based on a random selection draw procedure,” according to a FIFA statement.
The second period of Phase 2 will run from March 13 until the sales window closes on April 3, and will be based on a first-come-first-served format. In this case, fans can get immediate confirmation if their application for tickets was approved.
A total of 742,760 tickets were allocated during Phase 1 of tickets sales with the majority of applications coming from Russian fans. International demand made up for 47 percent of the applications.
The World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian host cities.