World Cup 2018 Ticket Sales Resume in Phase 2

Ticket sales resumed on Tuesday for the 2018 World Cup, which Russia is hosting.

Football fans can apply for tickets on the FIFA website from Dec. 5 to Jan. 31 as part of the first period of Phase 2. Applications can be made for individual match tickets, except for the opening and final matches, venue-specific tickets and tickets set aside for the official supporters of the 32 participating teams.

Category 4 tickets — reserved exclusively for Russian residents — will also be available among the tickets sold from Dec. 5.



“If the number of applications exceeds the number of available tickets, allocation will be based on a random selection draw procedure,” according to a FIFA statement.



The second period of Phase 2 will run from March 13 until the sales window closes on April 3, and will be based on a first-come-first-served format. In this case, fans can get immediate confirmation if their application for tickets was approved.

