News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 20 2018 - 12:07
By Reuters

World Cup Stewards to Be Disciplined Over Pussy Riot Protest

Elmar Kremser / SVEN SIMON / DPA / TASS

The stewards who failed to stop a pitch invasion by members of the Pussy Riot protest group at the World Cup final between France and Croatia will face disciplinary action, tournament organizers said on Friday.

Four protesters wearing fake police uniforms ran onto the pitch at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium on Sunday, causing play to stop briefly at the match, which was attended by President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials.

Alexei Sorokin, the head of Russia's World Cup organizing committee, said they had "behaved without respect for the work of thousands of people," but they should have been stopped by stewards.

"This is a violation, the stewards will face disciplinary measures. But on the other hand the incident was a one-off. Even more so as it was the final of the tournament," he was quoted as saying by Russia's Sports-Express newspaper.

Read More
Pussy Riot Protesters Jailed for World Cup Final Pitch Invasion

The pitch invasion was the first significant security lapse in the five-week tournament that has won hosts Russia widespread praise for organization and efficiency.

The members of the group received 15-day jail sentences on Monday and have been banned from attending sports events for three years.

Pyotr Verzilov, one of the pitch invaders, said the performance was meant to show how "the state, in the form of the police, intrudes into people's lives."

Olga Kurachyova, a member of the group, said their stunt, which held up the game only briefly, was meant to promote freedom of speech and condemn policies of FIFA, football's global governing body. 

Russia on Brink of Next World Cup Stage After Beating Egypt
News
June 20 2018
Russia on Brink of Next World Cup Stage After Beating Egypt
Tinder Surges During Russian World Cup
Meanwhile…
June 20 2018
Tinder Surges During Russian World Cup
World Cup Hosts Russia, Qatar Urged to Protect Migrant Workers After Spotlight Shifts
News
June 20 2018
World Cup Hosts Russia, Qatar Urged to Protect Migrant Workers After Spotlight Shifts

Latest news

Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into Gruesome Jail Torture Video
News
July 20 2018
Russian Investigators Launch Probe Into Gruesome Jail Torture Video
Russia’s FSB Launches Raids Over Suspected Missile Tech Leak to West
News
July 20 2018
Russia’s FSB Launches Raids Over Suspected Missile Tech Leak to West
Putin Proposed Eastern Ukraine Referendum to Trump, Bloomberg Reports
News
July 20 2018
Putin Proposed Eastern Ukraine Referendum to Trump, Bloomberg Reports
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia to Extend Football Fans' Visa-Free Regime to the End of 2018

News

Russia 6th Largest Economy in World GDP Rankings

Opinion

What to Expect From The Helsinki Summit (Op-ed)

News

Kokoshniki Are Russia’s Latest Inside Joke

News

Investigators Confirm Authenticity of Tsar Nicholas II’s Body from Burial Site

Sign up for our weekly newsletter