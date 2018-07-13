World Cup's Spirit of Openness Rubs Off on Some Russians

The World Cup has been an eye-opener for Russian waitress Lena Tikhomirova: mingling with visiting fans and experiencing new cultures has whetted her curiosity and now she plans to live abroad.

"I love Russia. I love Nizhny Novgorod. But .... I want to meet new people and study in another country, that would be so cool," said the 21-year-old.

Before the World Cup, daily life in Russia was characterized by surly table service, dour looks, unhelpful street signs and how little residents seem to smile in public or speak to strangers.

Police are typically seen as unhelpful, more associated with stopping migrant workers for document checks or fining residents for crossing the street in the wrong place or drinking beer outdoors.

During the tournament, that changed. Russians have taken pride as throngs of foreign fans have revelled in an atmosphere of cosmopolitan openness and laissez-faire policing that has washed over the tournament's eleven host cities.

"It has changed a lot in my life, my attitude towards foreigners," she said. "It seems to me the city has changed too. This place is more cheerful now, it is lively. The people enjoy it and smile," said Tikhomirova.

The change left many visitors with a positive impression of Russia, but also, for many Russians themselves it has engineered a subtle change in society.