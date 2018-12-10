World Cup Searched More Than Putin’s Election or Skripal Case in 2018, Yandex Says

The FIFA World Cup and the Winter Olympics were the two most searched events in Russia in 2018, according to a list released by the Yandex search engine giant on Monday.

Yandex is Russia’s biggest internet search engine with an estimated 56 percent of the country’s search market. The company, which competes with Google and Mail.Ru, has more than 20 offices globally, while its group’s services include taxis, food delivery and a ride-sharing business.