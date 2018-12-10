News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 10 2018 - 14:12

World Cup Searched More Than Putin’s Election or Skripal Case in 2018, Yandex Says

Igor Ivanko / Moskva news Agency

The FIFA World Cup and the Winter Olympics were the two most searched events in Russia in 2018, according to a list released by the Yandex search engine giant on Monday.

Yandex is Russia’s biggest internet search engine with an estimated 56 percent of the country’s search market. The company, which competes with Google and Mail.Ru, has more than 20 offices globally, while its group’s services include taxis, food delivery and a ride-sharing business.

Read More
Russian Search Engine Yandex Registers Fastest Growth in Six Years

The two global sporting events edged out Vladimir Putin’s re-election, the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Britain and the controversial government decision to raise the country’s retirement age.

The deadly fire that killed 64 people at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo in March, widely believed to be a result of systemic corruption in the country, was the third most searched topic in the past year, according to Yandex. 

The top 10 list of events included: 

  1. FIFA World Cup
  2. Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
  3. Kemerovo shopping mall fire
  4. UFC fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor
  5. 2018 presidential elections in Russia
  6. UEFA League of Nations
  7. Retirement age increase
  8. Mass shooting at Kerch college
  9. Skripal poisoning
  10. An-148 flight crash in the Moscow region


Latest news

'Intoxicated' Shooter Detained in Russian Church After Boar Hunt, Local Media Report
Meanwhile…
Dec. 10 2018
'Intoxicated' Shooter Detained in Russian Church After Boar Hunt, Local Media Report
Moscow Residents Turn to Car-Sharing After Parking Crackdown
News
Dec. 10 2018
Moscow Residents Turn to Car-Sharing After Parking Crackdown
Average Monthly Pension in Russia Is $210, State Fund Tells Media
News
Dec. 10 2018
Average Monthly Pension in Russia Is $210, State Fund Tells Media

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Sign up for our weekly newsletter