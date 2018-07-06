Despite World Cup Excitement, Russians Angry Over Retirement Reform

Watching the World Cup may be an enjoyable pastime, but an overwhelming majority of Russians are still angry about their government’s long-term plan to raise the retirement age, according to recent polls.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the reform, which would push the retirement age past the life expectancy of some Russians, on June 14, the opening day of the football tournament. The Kremlin was accused of using the World Cup as a cover to avoid dissent as it pushes through unpopular measures.

The World Cup did beat out the announcement of retirement reform as the most memorable event in June for Russians surveyed by the independent Levada Analytical Center.