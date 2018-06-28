World Cup Fans Warned of Deadly Snake Invasion

Still reeling from swarms of football fans, tropical heat and pestering gnats, Volgograd now appears to be bracing for a deadly snake invasion.

The World Cup host city in southern Russia is preparing to welcome thousands of fans from Japan and Poland for Tuesday’s Group H game, the last of the tournament to be played in the Volgograd Arena. City authorities deployed a truck to spray roads with vanilla extract and handed out wipes with insect repellent last week to help fans ward off the insects.