World Cup Fans Ask Moscow Metro Staff the Darndest Things

“Where does Lenin sleep?” is among the weirdest questions that Moscow metro staffers have been asked by foreign fans during the World Cup.

Every day, around 100 volunteers help visitors from across the world navigate the Russian capital’s complex transit system and find their way to their destination.

More than 270,000 of Moscow’s foreign visitors have had their questions answered by the volunteers in red baseball caps, who were deployed on June 12, City Hall announced in a press release.