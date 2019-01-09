World Bank Downgrades 2019 Growth Forecast for Russia

The World Bank has said it expects Russia’s economy to grow by 1.5 percent this year instead of the previously forecast 1.8 percent.

After two years of decline brought by Western sanctions and a collapse in global oil prices, Russia’s economy returned to a growth rate of 1.5 percent in 2017. Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin projects overall GDP growth for Russia of 1.3 percent in 2019.

“In Russia, growth has been resilient, supported by private consumption and exports,” the World Bank writes in a report published Tuesday. “However, momentum has slowed, reflecting policy uncertainty, recent oil price declines, and renewed pressures on currency and asset prices.”