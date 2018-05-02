World Cup Ticket Offices Open to Football Fans in 11 Russian Cities

Hundreds of football fans visited the 2018 World Cup ticket office in Moscow when direct sales launched on Tuesday.

About 400 people lined up to enter the ticket office before it opened at 2 p.m. local time, TASS news agency reported. About half had arrived before 9 a.m. to reserve a place in line.

Tickets were previously only available via the FIFA website, with almost 2 million tickets having been purchased though this channel. Although ticket offices opened in Russia's 11 host cities on April 18, they were only able to print tickets that had been already purchased online.