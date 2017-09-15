Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
9 minutes ago Head of Kaspersky Lab to Testify Before U.S. Congress
37 minutes ago Moscow Authorities Cite Space Shortage After Revoking U.S. Embassy Parking Rights
2 hours ago Women in Russia Earn Significantly Less Than Their Male Counterparts
Russia
Head of Kaspersky Lab to Testify Before U.S. Congress
Russia
Moscow Authorities Cite Space Shortage After Revoking U.S. Embassy Parking Rights
Russia
The Bomb Scares Sweeping Russia, Explained
Russia
Russia's Bomb Scares Spread to St. Petersburg Malls and Moscow Schools
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Women in Russia Earn Significantly Less Than Their Male Counterparts

Sep 15, 2017 — 11:54
— Update: 11:55

Women in Russia Earn Significantly Less Than Their Male Counterparts

Sep 15, 2017 — 11:54
— Update: 11:55
Pixabay

Women in Russia earn on average a quarter less than their male colleagues, a senior official said Thursday.

By the end of 2015, men earned an average of 38,600 rubles per month ($670). During the same period, women earned on average 28,000 rubles, Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Thursday.

“Russian women’s wages are 26 percent lower than those of men,” Golodets said at a government strategy meeting.

The wage gap is smallest in the educational sector, she added. According to a study by the Vedomosti business daily in 2015, the salary difference is highest in the IT sector, where men earn on average 33 percent more than women.

Golodets said that the gender gap has narrowed over the past decade. In 2005, women’s salaries were just 60 percent of their male co-workers.

Russian Flight Attendants Win Aeroflot Discrimination Case

Women also lack political representation, Golodets said, adding Russia was lagging behind the West but also other developing countries.

Fifteen percent of State Duma deputies are women, and in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper chamber of parliament, the number is 17 percent.

The gender gap also applies to top government positions. Out of 31 ministers, only three are female — including Golodets, Education and Science Minister Olga Vasilyeva and Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova.

The World Economic Forum’s 2016 Global Gender Gap Report ranks Russia 75th out of 144 countries.

Related
Meanwhile…
International Women's Day in Russia: the Good, the Bad, and the Sexist
Meanwhile…
Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day
Russia
30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics
Russia
Brought to Heel - Russian Women, Stilettos and Stereotypes
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+