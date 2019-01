News

Woman Killed in New Russian Apartment Building Blast

Pixabay

At least one resident was killed in Russia’s second apartment building explosion in as many weeks over what authorities say was a gas leak. Thirty-nine people were killed on Dec. 31 when a section of a Soviet-era apartment block went down in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk. Authorities said the tragedy, which raised questions over negligence, occurred because of a gas leak.

A Monday morning explosion on the top floor of a nine-story building has reportedly claimed one life in southern Russia’s former mining town of Shakhty. “One person died on the ninth floor,” an unnamed Emergency Situations Ministry official told Interfax. The victim was later identified as a woman. Regional authorities said several people were injured and four others remain under the rubble in the town 1,000 kilometers south of Moscow. Some 140 residents have been evacuated.

