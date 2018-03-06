Woman Hospitalized With Former Russian Spy Skripal Identified as His Daughter

A 33-year-old woman discovered next to a former Russian double agent has been identified as his daughter.

Sergei Skripal, a 66-year-old former spy and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found on Sunday unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in the English city of Salisbury, after exposure to what police said was an unknown substance.

Skripal was arrested in 2004 by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of betraying dozens of Russian agents to British intelligence. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2006 after a secret trial.