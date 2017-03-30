Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
2 hours ago Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV
4 hours ago Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport
Meanwhile…
Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row
Meanwhile…
Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.
Business
Russian Cinemas Furious After Culture Ministry Pulls a Fast One
Meanwhile…
Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Report No Evil
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
2 hours ago Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV
4 hours ago Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

March 30, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:45

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

March 30, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:45
Maret Zanzulaeva Obourg Chelsea / YouTube

A woman from Russia's southern Chechen Republic has appeared on live television to publicly apologize after insulting the region's security forces, the Caucasian Knot news agency reported Thursday.

Maret Zanzulaeva was filmed in the Chechen village of Davydenko calling police employees “bull headed.”

She was brought before Chechen Parliamentary speaker Magomed Daudov on the Grozny television channel on March 29 to formally repent.

"Maret, what you said is unworthy of a Chechen woman. According to our adats (customs), it is shameful to insult another person. Men cannot be compared with bulls"  Daudov said.

Zanzulaeva admitted that she was talking about an event “she did not see” and asked for forgiveness. She also denied saying that villagers had been beaten by the local security services. Daudov thanked Zanzulaeva for "accepting his invitation” to meet him, and said that understanding people's problems was a “deputy's duty.”

Police clashed with Davydenko residents on March 26 after locals refused to pay a 75,000 ruble ($1,340) fine for a house which authorities claimed had been built illegally. A skirmish broke out when police officers went to demolish the house, with the security services beating and arresting several people. Residents went on to complain to Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, although the politician is yet to comment.

Related
Russia
Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege
Business
Putin Ally Buys Black Sea Oyster Farm Linked to President
Meanwhile…
Russia's Prime Minister Responds to Corruption Allegations by Blocking Opposition Leader on Instagram
Russia
Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?

2 hours ago

Recent anti-corruption rallies will go down as Russia’s most youthful protests.

1 hour ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

4 hours ago

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

6 hours ago

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

21 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

22 hours ago

Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

1 day ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

1 hour ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

4 hours ago

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

6 hours ago

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

1 hour ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

4 hours ago

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

6 hours ago

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russia has 71 rocket engines stockpiled for its Proton space rockets. Almost all of them have been found to be defective.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russia has 71 rocket engines stockpiled for its Proton space rockets. Almost all of them have been found to be defective.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russia has 71 rocket engines stockpiled for its Proton space rockets. Almost all of them have been found to be defective.

Dance

The Magic Flute

Thu. Mar. 30 Sun. May. 28
Kremlin Palace
01:00 p.m.

Two-act ballet to Mozart’s music choreographed and staged by Andrei Petrov. Kremlin Ballet production. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

4 hours ago

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

6 hours ago

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

27 minutes ago
By Andrei Babitsky
Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky

Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?

By Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky
27 minutes ago

With Putin, when it comes to serious business there is only one sure way to know that agreements are going to be respected: a publicized friendship.

Print edition — today

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

Alaska: Bridge Between U.S. and Russia

3 hours ago
Russia signed a deal, selling Alaska to the United States for $7.2 million, on March 30, 1867.

21 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

22 hours ago

Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

1 day, 4 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

1 hour ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

1 hour ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

1 hour ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

1 hour ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

1 hour ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

1 hour ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

3 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

see more

3 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

20 hours ago

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

3 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

New issue — today

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
1 day ago
By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure

By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov
1 day ago

Western politicians from marginal parties may help Putin score points at home, but the international community clearly rejects a Russian Crimea.

1 day ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

1 day ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

1 day ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

Thu. Mar. 30

More events
Blaue Blume and Nikola Melnikov Gig
A street Cat Named Bob Cinema
42nd Russian Antiquarian Salon Exhibition
Lil Peep Gig
Rhinoceros Theater
Trespass Against Us Cinema

1 day ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

1 day ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

1 day ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

21 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

22 hours ago

Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

1 day ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

20 hours ago
In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

Medvedev Is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

21 hours ago
For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now ...

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

20 hours ago
In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Cinema

Happiness Costs Nothing

N.I.C.E.: New Italian Cinema

Wed. Apr. 05 Wed. Apr. 05
Karo 11 Oktyabr
06:30 p.m.

Mimmo Calopresti’s drama about a man in his forties who leaves his loveless family, uninspiring job and fake friends and tries to find something more. He meets a young woman he falls for, but she puts him on the test. Stars Mimmo Calopresti, Vincent Perez, and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi. Read more

Read more

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Medvedev Is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now the face of state corruption. He ...

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

Most Read

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?

Alaska: Bridge Between U.S. and Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+