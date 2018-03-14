With Days to Go Until Election, Putin Visits Crimea

KERCH, CRIMEA — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday inspected a new bridge linking Crimea to Russia, touting his annexation of the peninsula to voters days before an election all but guaranteed to deliver him a second consecutive term in power.

Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine drew international condemnation and sanctions, but many Russians saw it as restoring Moscow's rule over a region they regard as being historically Russian.

The 19-kilometer road-and-rail bridge across the Kerch Strait, which some Russians have dubbed "Putin's bridge," is designed to integrate Crimea with Russia's transport network, and show off Moscow's largesse.

The bridge will be the longest dual-purpose span in Europe when completed. It is seen as vital by the Kremlin to integrate Crimea into Russia, both symbolically and as an economic lifeline for the region.

Putin, accompanied by officials in hard hats, was given a tour of the still-uncompleted central section of the bridge, and posted for photographs with workers.

"What you've done already is impressive," Putin told workers in high-visibility jackets.

The Russian president, who projects an image of a demanding taskmaster, was told that the part of the bridge that will carry road traffic would be completed in December. A parallel rail bridge is also being built.