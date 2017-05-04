Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
6 hours ago
Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...
1 day ago
The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year
Messiaen: The Blackbird for flute and piano. Syumak: Cl.air for clarinet solo. Shchedrin: Three Shepherds for flute, oboe and clarinet. Vustin: The Fairytale for oboe solo. Faradzh Karaev: Monsieur Bee Line - Eccentric. Performed by soloists of the New Music Studio Ensemble. Read more
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Tchaikovsky in despair after the disastrous world premiere of The Swan Lake at Bolshoi in 1877
Alexander Sozonov stages a tragicomedy based on Yury Arabov’s film script about the Russian composer. Read more