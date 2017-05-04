Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

If you’ve ever wandered around central Moscow, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered one of the men dressed up as a Russian icon or even a beloved cartoon hero. This Thursday, a tourist visiting Moscow from Ulyanovsk ran into just such a group of costumed characters, and she jumped at the chance to take some group photos. These Kodak moments aren’t free, however, and she had to pay for the pictures.

The tourist later told police that she gave 5,000 rubles (about $85) to a man dressed as Winnie the Pooh, who promised to run off and return with smaller bills, to give her change. Winnie did run off, but he never came back.

Moscow police told the news agency Moskva that they’re currently investigating the theft allegations.